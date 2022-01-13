HollyGold (HGOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $102,395.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.79 or 0.07602829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,716.93 or 0.99598290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00067598 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

