Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Raised to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $448.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $420.00. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.07. 27,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,551. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.18 and a 200 day moving average of $356.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 30,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

