HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $517.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $38,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.