Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.0969 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $82,057.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00075278 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.66 or 0.07617597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.72 or 0.99771876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.