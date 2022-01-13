Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 986,154 shares.The stock last traded at $90.37 and had previously closed at $93.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,255 shares of company stock valued at $13,383,456 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

