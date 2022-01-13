Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $101.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $122.60 and last traded at $122.09, with a volume of 2977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.08.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

