Hoylecohen LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 10,233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in AES by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

