Hoylecohen LLC Sells 30 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $532.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

