Hoylecohen LLC Sells 403 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $473.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $469.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

