HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from 450.00 to 500.00. 232,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,357,091 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $34.28.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HSBC by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HSBC by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

