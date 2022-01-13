Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

HUMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Michael T. Constantino purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

