Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the prime industrial employer in Virginia. The company is the sole manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of its ships. The company’s SSN 794 Montana submarine remains on track for delivery to the Navy later this year. Moreover, its significant backlog indicates solid revenue growth prospects. Huntington has a strong solvency position at least in the near term. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, COVID-led disruption and volatility in the global capital markets have most probably increased the company’s cost of capital. The Trump administration’s expansion of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum might hurt Huntington's growth prospects. Competitive pressure might have an impact on its profit.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

