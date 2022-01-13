Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huntsman by 699.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

