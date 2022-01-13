Hyperion Price Tops $0.83 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $168.68 million and approximately $105.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.