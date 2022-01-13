Hyve Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $87,387.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.56 or 0.07669685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,720.96 or 0.99693742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00068981 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

