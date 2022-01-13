Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

HYZN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.