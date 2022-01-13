i3 Energy (LON:I3E) PT Raised to GBX 28 at Canaccord Genuity Group

i3 Energy (LON:I3E) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 27 ($0.37) to GBX 28 ($0.38) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.74% from the company’s previous close.

I3E opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.18) on Tuesday. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.80 ($0.23). The stock has a market cap of £147.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.