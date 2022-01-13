iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.53. iBio shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,526,668 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -6.01.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iBio by 51.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iBio by 101.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

