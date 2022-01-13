ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43-5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.55-11.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $289.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

