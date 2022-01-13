Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.60 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

