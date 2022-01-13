Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $170.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.