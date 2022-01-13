Ieq Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

