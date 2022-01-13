Ieq Capital LLC Invests $288,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $343.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.09. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

