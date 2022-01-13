Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth $95,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.23.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

