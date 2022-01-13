Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

