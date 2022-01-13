Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $9.01 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,999. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.60. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $276.70 and a one year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

