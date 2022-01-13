Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 11,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

