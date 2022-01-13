Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 20,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,238. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

