Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 40,000 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.21. 11,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

