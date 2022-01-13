iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 14.3%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) was down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 75,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 194,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

