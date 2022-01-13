Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.30

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 4909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,642,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

