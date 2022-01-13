Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.12.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$49.43 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.38 billion and a PE ratio of 68.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.28.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

