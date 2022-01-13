Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.12.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$49.43 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$24.01 and a 52 week high of C$50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.38 billion and a PE ratio of 68.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.28.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.