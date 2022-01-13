Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $55,105.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.39 or 0.07648402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,776.61 or 0.99949307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

