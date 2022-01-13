IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $567.28. 16,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,987. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $637.35 and a 200 day moving average of $577.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

