IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 85,299 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.45. 13,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,186. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.