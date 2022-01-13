IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 143,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $447.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.