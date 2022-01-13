IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $22.65 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Change Healthcare worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573,952 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,267,000 after buying an additional 1,543,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,197. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

