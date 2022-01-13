IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,680. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

