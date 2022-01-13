IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 8,601 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after acquiring an additional 429,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 114,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,976. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

