Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and traded as low as $15.32. Indivior shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 5,932 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

