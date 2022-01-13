Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

