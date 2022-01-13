Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,367 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 302,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $305,000. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

