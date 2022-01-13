Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

