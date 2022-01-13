Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 424,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,663. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

