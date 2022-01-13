InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,150. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 107,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InfuSystem (INFU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.