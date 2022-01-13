Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFEB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.