Insider Selling: Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Insider Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,870,000.00.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 275,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

