Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,648 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,828. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 106.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

