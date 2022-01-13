Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.39. 1,446,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,871. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.60. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

