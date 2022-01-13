Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 167.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

